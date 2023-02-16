In Russia, they proposed to introduce a military tax – News

February 16, 2023, 12:59 pm – BLiTZ – News The Russian government, in order to reduce the federal budget deficit, which amounted to 1.76 trillion rubles in January, called on businesses to share windfall profits from a successful market situation. It was about representatives of the oil, gas and metallurgical business. However, the approach “throw us in to close the budget deficit” in an interview with the publication “Paragraph” criticized financial analyst Dmitry Golubovsky.

“This is not the level of communication that should be between a state that is in a state of undeclared war with the #1 superpower. We should not ask the oligarchs to contribute to the budget. We must introduce a military tax if we do not have enough money,” Golubovsky noted.

The fact is that in Russia the “time of change” has come, when business will have to serve the state and help in difficult times, just as the state once helped business. If business is not subjugated, then it is possible that sooner or later a military tax will be introduced for ordinary citizens.

“I do not rule out that in the current situation it will come to a military tax. You can call it differently, but in essence it is clear: to collect 10% from each for new military-industrial complex factories, ”concluded Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that Russia would fulfill its obligations under state guarantees provided in foreign currency, both to Russian citizens and organizations, and to foreign ones in rubles.

