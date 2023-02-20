In Russia, they wanted to establish a single ban on noise in all regions – News

February 20, 2023, 04:59 – BLiTZ – News

In Russia, they wanted to establish for all regions of the country a single time for the ban on noise from 22:00 to 7:00. The corresponding proposal to submit to the State Duma a draft law “On the observance of peace and quiet of citizens in the Russian Federation” was expressed by deputies of the LDPR party. This article was published by Izvestia.

It is noted that they also proposed to introduce the permitted interval for noisy repairs from 9:00 to 19:00 only on weekdays with a mandatory break from 14:00 to 16:00 in accordance with local time. Exceptions can be holidays (for example, on New Year’s Eve it may be allowed to make noise until 4:00), as well as activities to eliminate the consequences of emergencies, and so on.

Currently, each region sets the appropriate rules at its own discretion. So, in Moscow it is forbidden to make noise from 23:00 to 07:00 on any day of the week, while in the Moscow region – from 21:00 to 08:00 on weekdays and from 22:00 to 10:00 on weekends, as well as holidays days.

At the same time, it is noted that in accordance with this bill, management companies will be given the right to conduct preventive conversations with residents, as well as to hold them accountable.

