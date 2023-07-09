In Saran, two wives together killed their husband with a knife, absconded with the children, know the whole matter

On Sunday, two wives together stabbed their husbands to death in Vedwalia village of Saran’s Bheldi police station area. Alamgir Ansari of Vedavaliya village had remarried while his first wife was alive. The husband used to keep both together in the same house. After this, there used to be some or the other dispute between the husband and the two wives. After this, fed up with the domestic dispute, both the wives together stabbed the husband to death.

There was a dispute between the two wives

Alamgir Ansari, a resident of Vedwalia village of Bheldi police station, was first married to Salma Khatoon. He had two children from the first wife. After this he got married for the second time with Amina Khatoon. After marriage, he kept hiding about his relationship with both the wives for a few days, then later seeing the matter being disclosed, he started keeping both of them together in his house. After this, there used to be frequent disputes between the two.

eloped with the children

At the same time, a video of the murder of her husband by the first wife is also coming to the fore. In the viral videos, she is talking about killing her husband after being angry with the second marriage. After killing her husband, both of them suddenly disappeared from the house along with the children. After some time, on suspicion, the neighbors came to know about this. After this Alamgir Ansari was admitted to Gadkha CSC, where doctors declared him brought dead. After killing her husband, both are said to be absconding from the spot. After taking the dead body into custody and conducting the post-mortem, the police has started investigating the matter.

