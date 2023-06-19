In Seraikela, the governor interacted with the students, children should get eggs and milk, will talk to the state government

Seraikela, Pratap Mishra. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan was on a tour of Seraikela on Monday. During this, he participated in many programs organized in the district. First of all, Governor CP Radhakrishnan participated in a dialogue program with school students at the Scheduled Tribe Residential School, Sanjay Village, Seraikela. The Governor along with the students of the Tribal Residential School planted saplings and clicked photographs and also distributed toffees among the children. There, while encouraging the children, they talked about studying well.

‘Children get 1 egg and 2 glasses of milk a week’

In a program organized at KVPSD Girls High School, the Governor said that children from class 9 and above should get one egg and two glasses of milk in a week, in this regard he will talk to the state government. The Governor said that School of Excellence is a good initiative of the state government. He said that the children have to move forward by setting goals and decide the schedule, when to do what, from studies to play time. The Governor said that today’s children are fortunate that they are studying computers in government schools as well.

Aware of people’s problems in Ita Kudar Panchayat Bhavan

After interacting with the children in the school, Rajyapan participated in the dialogue program organized at Ita Kudar Panchayat Bhavan and interacted with the people and became aware of their problems. Woman Prati Kumari apprised about the problem facing severe drinking water crisis in Kashidih Tola under Itakudar Panchayat, on which the Governor said to give instructions to the officials of the district administration to find a solution. Villager Preeti Kumari Gop said that even today the villagers are dependent for drinking water from the well built during the British period in Tola. Due to drying up of the well in this summer season, the villagers have to wander for drinking water. The villagers requested His Highness that while making proper arrangements for drinking water in the village, ponds etc. should also be constructed.

Sahiyas demanded to increase the honorarium of women

Assets were also distributed in the program organized by the Governor at Panchayat Bhavan. Distributed acceptance letters among the new beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Sarvajan Pension Yojana. On the occasion, Sahiyas demanded from the Governor to increase the honorarium of women from Rs.2000 to Rs.8000. The governor assured to put the demand of Sahiyas before the government. DC Arwa Rajkamal, SP Anand Prakash, DDC Praveen Kumar Gagrai, ADO Ramakrishna, ITDA Director Sandeep Dorai Buru and many others were present on the occasion. After visiting Seraikela, the Governor left for Khunti.

Jharkhand: Now the Raj Bhavan will reach the village itself to know the problems of the people, the governor said