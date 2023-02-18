In Serbia called the possible consequences of the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Serbia admitted that if its government imposed sanctions against Russia, then in response the country would face similar measures from Moscow, thus losing its important foreign policy ally. As a local publication wrote on February 15 Danas, Serbia may also lose Russian gas.

“Formally, Belgrade has little to lose, since trade with Russia accounts for only a few percent of our country’s total imports and exports, but it may actually be left without an important source of energy, which is gas,” the author of the article stated.

The publication emphasizes that at the moment, Russia’s competitors are not able to provide other countries with the amount of gas that Europe, including Serbia, needs.

It is also added that in 2020-2021, Serbia purchased Russian gas for $462 million, and oil and mineral oils for $331 million. In addition, Belgrade buys iron, cigarettes, tobacco extracts, mineral fertilizers, as well as parts for aircraft and helicopters.

On February 14, in a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of the upcoming Serbian Statehood Day on February 15, US President Joe Biden invited his counterpart from Serbia, Alexander Vučić, together to “hold Russia to account” for the conflict in Ukraine. It also says that this year Washington will continue to support Serbia’s path to integration with the European Union (EU), as well as dialogue on normalizing relations with Kosovo.

On the same day, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in his congratulatory telegram on the upcoming state holiday, congratulated Vučić, noting that Moscow highly appreciates Belgrade’s balanced foreign policy in difficult international circumstances. Putin also noted that Russia supports Serbia’s efforts aimed at protecting the country’s territorial integrity and resolving the Kosovo issue.

On February 3, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow understands the pressure Serbia is under from Western countries regarding anti-Russian sanctions. He stressed that Russia greatly appreciates the position of the Serbian authorities.

On January 23, the Serbian leader said that Serbia, due to the conflict in Ukraine, was under attack from the West, which threatens the country with stopping European integration, stopping investments and sanctions.