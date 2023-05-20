In Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham, neither sunlight nor feet will burn, Yogi government made arrangements for monsoon

Varanasi. Devotees of Mahadev will not have any weather-related problems when they come to Baba’s court. The Yogi government has made all kinds of arrangements for this. The Yogi government has made such arrangements to save the devotees from the scorching sun and temperature. Let us tell you that in the extended courtyard of Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham, arrangements for shade have been made with German hangars by laying mats. On the other hand, in the humid summer, the devotees of Baba are getting relief like monsoon rain from the air cooler. Water coolers have also been arranged for the devotees in the extended courtyard of Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham. The German hanger will save the devotees immersed in the devotion of Baba from getting wet even in the rainy season.

Yogi government made arrangements for monsoon

The number of devotees coming from far and wide to the new, grand Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham is increasing day by day. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is constantly making efforts for easy darshan of Baba’s devotees. In the scorching heat and scorching sun, Baba’s devotees are feeling the monsoon season by the spray of air coolers in the Dham. Due to this, the devotees are getting a lot of relief from the heat. SDM Shambhu Sharan of Srikashi Vishwanath Dham told that the devotees were facing a lot of trouble due to rise in temperature. Because of this, the devotees standing in the queue were getting sunburned.

Devotees will get relief from the humid heat

While the feet were burning on the floor due to heat and the devotees were suffering due to the humid heat. For this, the temple administration has installed German hangers, canopies, mats, 10 water coolers, 22 industrial air coolers on the way from Gangadhar (Ganga Dwar) to the temple via Mandir Chowk premises, so that Baba coming from every corner of the country The devotees are getting a lot of relief. SDM Shambhu Sharan told that the temporary German hangar installed at Srikashi Vishwanath Dham will remain till the rainy season. Along with protection from the heat, it will also protect the devotees from getting wet in the rain. The Yogi government is committed from the very first day to provide easy darshan, security and facilities to the devotees of Devadhidev Mahadev.