In St. Petersburg, a schoolgirl took a bath and was poisoned by carbon monoxide

In St. Petersburg, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was taking a bath and was poisoned by carbon monoxide. This became known on Tuesday, February 19.

According to Izvestia, the incident took place in an apartment on Zaitsev Street on the evening of February 19. According to the girl’s mother, around 21:30 her daughter was washing in the bathroom. Suddenly, the schoolgirl became ill and she lost consciousness. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Doctors diagnosed the girl with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Earlier, on February 20, it was reported that a two-year-old child died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the Volgograd region. The tragedy occurred on February 14 in a private house in Frolovo. In the morning, the 38-year-old mother of the boy noticed that her son was sleeping suspiciously long. When she approached the child, she realized that he was dead.

The investigation found that the woman lit the gas stove at night and fell asleep. This revealed a malfunction in the chimney system. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence”.