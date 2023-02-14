In St. Petersburg, the murder of a girl who disappeared 10 years ago was solved

Law enforcement officers of St. Petersburg solved the murder of a decade ago and detained suspects in the disappearance of a young girl. This was reported to Izvestia on February 14 by an informed source.

According to him, 27-year-old Victoria Arkhipova disappeared in 2012. She left the house on Orangery Street in the city of Pushkin in the Leningrad Region, after which no one saw her. The police filed a criminal case on the murder, but the investigation did not move forward.

Only in 2023, the security forces detained two local residents on the trail of the suspects. Previously convicted 55-year-old and 61-year-old man were convicted of committing the murder of a girl.

As it turned out, one of them was a neighbor of the victim. The man lived in an apartment opposite, the source said.

In mid-January, police detained a man who is suspected of involvement in the murder of two 17-year-old tourists in 1989 in the east of Moscow.

He was charged under Art. 102 of the Criminal Code of the RSFSR “Premeditated murder under aggravating circumstances”.

During the investigation, it was possible to establish the involvement in the murder of two more accomplices of the accused, but they died in 1999 and 2012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

