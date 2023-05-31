-Advertisement-
In support of the wrestlers, farmers’ organizations will hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Sonepat on June 4, many big leaders will be involved

By Blitz India Media Desk
WFI PresidentBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghThe farmer’s organization has taken a big decision in support of the wrestlers protesting against. In fact, on June 4, farmers’ organizations will hold a mahapanchayat giving their support to the wrestlers. Big leaders like RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, former Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni will participate in this mahapanchayat. Apart from the leaders, the country’s top wrestlers Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, who are standing against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and other wrestlers sitting on the dharna will also participate in the mahapanchayat. This Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organized on June 4 at Mundlana in Sonipat.

