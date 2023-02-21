In Switzerland, noted the impossibility of using the frozen funds of the Russian Federation

Swiss banks do not have the right to dispose of the frozen Russian funds at their own discretion. This was stated on February 21 by the press secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) Fabian Mayenfisch in an interview with the agency. “RIA News”.

“With frozen assets, actual portfolio management is not allowed, that is, attracting new investments, selling assets or changing revenue,” he stressed.

According to Mayenfish, all possible actions with frozen assets are prohibited. The only exceptions are normal administrative operations performed by financial institutions, such as accounting for ordinary interest or commissions on the account.

Earlier, on February 15, the Swiss Ministry of Justice and Police stated that the confiscation of private Russian assets would be contrary to the country’s Constitution and the current legal order. The illegality of the confiscation is confirmed by the involved analysts and lawyers.

Prior to that, on February 13, the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, said that the UK plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing a legislative framework for this.

On February 10, Russian Ambassador to Bern, Sergei Garmonin, said that the confiscation of Russian assets would set a dangerous precedent for the global financial system. Garmonin recalled that in connection with the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, Switzerland froze Russian assets in the amount of approximately $7.5 billion, and also blocked 15 real estate objects.

On February 1, the Swiss Foreign Ministry published its Foreign Policy Report for 2022. In it, in particular, it is said that Switzerland will reconsider its relations with Russia. The document repeatedly states that Switzerland condemns Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, and also emphasizes that the country has joined almost all anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The EU has frozen the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for €300 billion, as well as about €19 billion belonging to Russian businessmen. Until now, legal ways of confiscation of assets have not been found in the countries of the association. Although back in March, the EC created a special Freeze and Seize Task Force to ensure better coordination of the application of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian individuals, as well as legal entities. This group is also exploring the possibility of seizing and confiscating funds belonging to individuals on the EU sanctions list.

Western countries began to impose sanctions in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation in the Donbass. Soon the European Union approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.