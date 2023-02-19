In Syria, they announced damage to objects in the Damascus citadel due to Israeli attack

Some objects on the territory of the historic citadel of Damascus were damaged as a result of an Israeli air strike. This was reported to journalists at the General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums of Syria on Sunday, February 19.

It is specified that as a result of the attack, in particular, the administrative premises in the citadel were damaged, the Institute of Applied Arts and the Institute of Archeology, which are educational institutions, were heavily damaged.

“The Israeli attack on and around Damascus today at dawn caused great damage to the Technical Institute of Applied Arts in the Damascus citadel and the cultural center in Kafr Souss,” the department said.

On the night of February 19, it became known that the Israeli Air Force (Air Force) launched a missile attack on Damascus. According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems responded to the missiles and shot down most of them. One of the Israeli rockets hit a building in the Kfar Suze area of ​​Damascus. As a result, five people died and 15 were injured. In addition, a number of houses were destroyed.

The Israeli army refused to comment on media reports about the air force strike on Damascus.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.