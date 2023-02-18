In Syria, they reported a rocket hit in a residential area in the south of Damascus

One of the Israeli rockets hit a building in the Kfar Suze area of ​​Damascus. On Sunday, February 19, eyewitnesses reported.

Syrian agency SANA citing a source in the Damascus police department, it said that several people were killed and several were injured. According to unofficial data, the death toll could be between eight and nine people.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Syrian air defense system (AD) repelled a missile attack in the Damascus region.

Before that, on January 2, it became known about a series of explosions that thundered in the sky over Damascus. As a result, the city’s international airport was put out of action.

Back in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia strongly condemns Israel’s strikes on Syria and calls for respect for international law.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.