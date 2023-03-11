In Tajikistan, almost 99% of the adult population received a vaccine against coronavirus

March 11 - BLiTZ. The Ministry of Health of Tajikistan reported on the high rates of vaccination in the republic. It turned out that almost 99% of the adult population had vaccinated themselves against the coronavirus. We are talking about 5 million people.

Navruz Jafarov, an employee of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic, said that vaccination is currently underway. Citizens are given booster doses.

Ukraine received from the West a new batch of energy equipment for 10 tons as humanitarian aid March 11, 2023 at 14:49

It is noted that in 2022 more than 10 million vaccines from different manufacturers were imported into the republic. Among them are Moderna, AstraZeneсa, CoronaVac, Pfizer. During the entire pandemic, Tajikistan received about 21 million vaccines. Since February last year, no cases of infection have been registered.