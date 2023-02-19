In the Astrakhan region on Monday predicted up to 7 degrees Celsius

On Monday, February 20, up to 7 degrees of heat is expected in the Astrakhan region. Writes about it “Astrakhan 24” with reference to the regional CGMS.

The day will be cloudy throughout the region. Light precipitation is expected in the south of the region at night, moderate precipitation throughout the region, rain and snow during the day.

The roads are icy. Wind southwest 6–11 m/s.

The air temperature will be -3…+2 degrees at night, +2…+7 degrees in the daytime.

“It is cloudy in Astrakhan. Small precipitation in the form of rain with snow. Wind south, southwest 6–11 m/s. The air temperature at night is 0…+2 degrees, in the daytime +4…+6 degrees,” the report says.

Earlier in the day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that severe frosts are expected in some regions of Russia in the coming days.

According to him, on February 21 and 22, the temperature in the Stavropol Territory, as well as in the republics of the North Caucasus, will be below the norm by 7-10 degrees, the air temperature will drop to -15 … -22 degrees. Cooling is also forecast for the Far Eastern Federal District. In Chukotka until February 20 frosts will reach -36…-43 degrees.