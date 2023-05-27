In the BPSC headmaster’s exam, the youth passed PT sitting with the rural development officer, a case was registered against both

Patna. Last year, a case of rigging has come to light in the Head Master’s examination conducted by BPSC. According to the information, Madhepura’s candidate Ratnesh Kumar made Supaul resident rural development officer Sumit Kumar sit in the Head Master’s examination and passed the PT examination. Sumit has been finally selected for the post of Rural Development Officer i.e. RDO in the 66th BPSC exam. The headmaster’s PT exam was held on 31 May 2022, the result of which was declared on 4 August.

A case was registered against both in the secretariat police station

According to information, roll number 206254 Ratnesh Kumar passed the headmaster’s examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Ratnesh is a resident of Gaijama village of Madhepura while Sumit is of Raghunathpur village of Supail district. After registering the case, the police of Secretariat police station has started the investigation of the case. A person living in Supaul had complained about this in the BPSC. When the BPSP investigated, it found the complaint correct. After that, BPSC’s branch officer Pradeep Kumar has registered a case against both of them in the secretariat police station.

Commission called both, the candidate did not come

Sumit’s application form for 66th BPSC exam was scrutinized and found to be correct. Sumit had signed in 66th, the same sign done in the OMR sheet was found of Ratnesh. After receiving the complaint, BPSC appointed Deputy Secretary Dr. A two-member committee consisting of Manage Kumar Jha and Kandan Kumar was formed. The commission called both of them. Ratnesh did not reach but Sumit Aayog came. Touchless iris and facial recognition were done during this. The photos were also matched.

