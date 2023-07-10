In the case of indecent remarks on the Prime Minister, the accused was released from the police station, the BJP created a ruckus in the police station

Aligarh : No strict action was taken against those who made indecent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha created ruckus by gheraoing the police station. The office bearers of the BJP Yuva Morcha had a heated argument with the station in-charge Pravesh Rana. The workers and office bearers of Yuva Morcha shouted slogans against the police, while religious slogans were also raised along with Modi Yogi. Indecent remarks were made by the youth on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The office bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha had given a complaint application two days back. The police did not take this incident seriously and registered a case under minor sections and released the accused youth from the police station.

Case filed under Section 268, 505 in the name of Gagan Kumar

In fact, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers had demanded action in the matter of indecent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Station in-charge Quarsi had registered a case under section 268, 505 in the name of Gagan Kumar on the basis of Facebook ID. Gagan is alleged to have put indecent photos and posts about PM Modi on his Facebook ID. At the same time, the office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had demanded to send the named accused to jail. Accusing the police of taking action in mild cases, the people of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha created a ruckus in the Quarsi police station.

The accused was released from the police station by applying mild currents

District President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Dharamveer Singh Lodhi told that two days back, police station Quarsi had come for FIR in the matter of indecent remarks on PM. Dharamveer Singh told that following the instructions of the in-charge minister Lakshminarayan, a young man named Gagan was arrested, but released the next day. His mobile was also not confiscated. The same objectionable post on PM was not deleted from Facebook. He said that in the case of indecent remarks against Modi ji, legal proceedings were registered in light sections.

BJP Yuva Morcha demands imposition of section of sedition

Dharamveer Singh told that the Prime Minister belongs to the public and had demanded imposition of Section 124A under sedition on such remarks. Dharamveer Singh said that some officers are working against the BJP. That’s why we have to come to the police station and protest. Dharamveer Singh said that action will not be taken until sedition is imposed. Till then we will keep performing. Regarding this matter, jurisdictional Civil Line Ashok Kumar Singh said that indecent comments were made on the Prime Minister on social media. On the basis of the Tahrir received, an indictment was registered by the Quarsi police station under appropriate sections and legal action was taken by taking the accused into custody. Same, critical action regarding the incident is prevalent.