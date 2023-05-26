In the case of Ranchi land scam, FIR has been registered against unknown in West Bengal, ED had seized many documents.

In the land scam in Ranchi, the names of the registry office and officials of West Bengal have come to the fore in the ED investigation. After this, in the investigation conducted there, many cases of disturbances in the land documents have come to light in the Kolkata Land Registration Office, in which the case of land related to Ranchi is also included.

According to official sources, the Bengal government has registered cases against unknown people in this matter. The ED had conducted a survey in Bargai Circle and Kolkata Registry Office in the case of purchase and sale of land by forgery in the documents. Using the powers conferred under Section-17 of the PMLA, the ED had seized the original documents of the Army occupied land from both the office and the Cheshire Home Road land from the Kolkata office.

In the light of the order of the court, forensic examination of the document was done. It has been confirmed that the documents were tampered with. Fraudsters have distributed this plot by forgery in the original document of the year 1932. In this, the address of the owner of the land was mentioned in West Bengal as well as the pin code. But in the year 1932 there was no state of West Bengal.

Pin code was also implemented in the Indian postal system in 1972. The facts found in the forensic investigation were informed by the ED to the registrar of Kolkata. After this, the ED had sent summons to Sub-Registrar Trideep Mishra of Kolkata and called him for questioning. During interrogation, he had accepted that the information about forgery in the document was given to IG Registration.

But, he did not register an FIR in this matter. After returning to Kolkata after questioning, Trideep Mishra and other officers conducted further investigation on the basis of information provided by ED and lodged an FIR.