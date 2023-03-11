March 11 - BLiTZ. On Saturday, March 11, a protest action took place in the Czech capital. Details are reported by the local news outlet Associated Press.

Citizens gathered on Wenceslas Square, located in the very center of Prague. They demand that the government resign. In total, about ten thousand people are on strike.

People want the country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala to step down, as the politician blindly fulfills his duties, causing damage to both the country and its citizens.

A rally against the behavior of the US military will be held in the city of Chania on Crete on March 11, 2023 at 13:03

The protesters intend to draw attention to the problem of poverty, which is observed in the Czech Republic. They are also worried about high inflation.

Another demand of the demonstrators was the cessation of the transfer of military aid to the Kyiv regime and the solution of the crisis in Ukraine in a peaceful way.