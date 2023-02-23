In the center of the Earth, scientists have discovered an unusual iron ball with a radius of 650 kilometers

February 23, 2023, 18:12 – BLiTZ – News

Scientists have discovered new evidence that there are still other cores in the Earth’s core. A study published in the journal Nature Communications refutes the thesis that the Earth consists of four main layers: crust, mantle, outer core and inner core.

The data suggests that this inner layer is a ball of nickel and iron and has a temperature similar to the surface of the Sun – about 6 thousand degrees Celsius. This knowledge can explain dramatic events in the history of our planet and improve understanding of the evolution of the Earth.

“As a result of an unprecedented expansion of global seismic networks, especially dense and powerful in the continental United States (in the Alaska Peninsula) and around the world,” one of the scientists said.

The researchers compared the data, measured different times of arrival of seismic energy waves. Seismologists have studied echoes from earthquakes and have concluded that seismic P-waves at an angle of 50 degrees relative to the Earth’s rotational axis are 4% slower than waves at other angles.

The measurements showed the presence of an inner shell with a radius of approximately 650 kilometers, separated from the outer layer of the inner core. According to scientists, this internal “interface” may reflect past changes in growth.

