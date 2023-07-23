In the coming era, the competition will be with thinking machines, so stop rote learning, Siddiqui said at the Pratibha Samman ceremony

On Sunday at the Haj House in Kadru, Ranchi. Friends of Weekers Society Organized Pratibha Samman Ceremony cum Scholarship Distribution Program. On this occasion, 200 Muslim students of Ranchi and surrounding areas, who scored 85% or more in CBSE, ICSE and Jack Board’s 10th and 12th examinations for the year 2023, were honored with momentos, certificates and cash.

Many big leaders, officers participated in the program

The program started with Telvate Kalam Pak by Kari Israel. It was translated by Mufti Qamar Alam Qasmi. State Rural Development Minister in the program Alamgir Alam He was present as the chief guest, while the Congress MLA from Jamtara Assembly Constituency Co-Chairman of the State Haj Committee Dr. Irfan Ansari and former Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey attended as special guests.

Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui was also present at the function.

Abubakar Siddiqui, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, Government of Jharkhand, IPS Officer Mohammad Arshi, Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam, Ranchi Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman, former Deputy Mayor of Ranchi cum Congress leader Ajay Nath Shahdev attended as Guest of Honour. At the same time, IAS coach and trainer Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Delhi-based Alif, was present as a special guest.

Welcoming guests with bouquets and momentos

The program started with the recitation of Quran. The guests were welcomed by giving bouquets and momentos. On this occasion, all the guests including Chief Guest Alamgir Alam congratulated all the students and their parents who got the honor. Also highlighted the importance of education. Said that you should keep making continuous efforts to achieve your goal.

Brother Tirkey said: Take inspiration from IAS-IPS

Appreciating the work of the society, former deputy mayor Ajaynath Shahdev congratulated the successful students and wished them a better future. Former MLA Bandhu Tirkey said that he advised the students to take inspiration from the IAS-IPS officers present on the stage. Said that your future will be bright only when you keep making continuous efforts. Will try to do better.

It is a crime to keep the goal of life small: Zaman

Ranchi’s Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman praised the wonderful organization of the felicitation ceremony by the society. Told the children that everyone’s life has a purpose. He said that everyone should keep their aim high. Reiterating the words of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he said that it is a crime to keep the goal of life small.

Civil services coaching should start in the luxurious Haj House

IPS Mohammad Arshi expressed happiness over the large number of girl students in comparison to the boys. He told State Government Minister Alamgir Alam and Haj Committee Chairman Dr. Irfan Ansari that a coaching center for civil services should be started in the luxurious Haj House.

Will start coaching center if we get full rights: Irfan Ansari

Dr. Irfan Ansari, President of Congress MLA cum Haj Committee, threw light on the importance of education. Also said that efforts are being made by the state government for planning in various departments, students should take advantage of that. He said that the state government has not given full authority over the Haj House to the Haj Committee. The day we get full authority, we will definitely follow the advice of Mohammad Arshi. Will set up a coaching center for civil services at Haj House.

Strengthen the hand of the state government: Rural SP

Rural SP Naushad Alam said that there is no participation of the people of the Muslim community in the departments of the state in proportion to the population. Said that the state government is determined towards all-round development. Naushad Alam advised to strengthen the hands of the state government, so that the children of the state can not only bring laurels to the state but also bring laurels to the country.

Set a goal and try to achieve it: Siddiqui

Senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, Abu Bakar Siddiqui congratulated and congratulated the children and their parents who received the award. Also said that with this honor a great responsibility has come upon him. Accountability to do even better in the future. Abu Bakr Siddiqui told the children that in whatever field you are, you should set such a record that the world will remember you even after you are gone. He advised the children to set their goals and make continuous efforts to achieve them.

Don’t cry because of helplessness, try to achieve your goal: Alam

Chief guest Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam said that despite many compulsions and lack of resources, a way will have to be found to move forward. Only then you can achieve your goal in life. Alamgir Alam emphasized on being financially empowered. He said that unless we make a firm determination, we will not be able to achieve the goal. Advising not to cry because of any compulsion, he advised to make efforts to achieve your goal.

In the coming era, the competition will be with thinking machines: Siddiqui

The special guest, Chairman and Trainer of Delhi-based IAS Coaching Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui told the children that their achievement is not very big. The present era is of information technology. If you want to do something big in life, then you have to prepare for it from now. In the coming era, the competition will be with thinking machines. That’s why stop cramming. Only then you can become a successful person. He said that at present YouTube and WhatsApp are very powerful. That’s why you have to rise above its thinking.

These people also participated in the program

Sadar Haji Mukhtar Ahmed of Anjuman Islamia, Engineer Naseem Ali, famous surgeon Dr. Shahbaz Alam, cardiologist Dr. Farhan Shikoh, famous social activist Dr. Aslam Parvez, Sadar Syed Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary Qamar Siddiqui, Senior Journalist Naushad Alam, Sadar of City Qazi Qamar Alam’s Friends of Weaker Society participated in this program.

These people made the program successful

The guests were welcomed by Syed Tanveer Ahmed, President of Friends of Weaker Society. Secretary Qamar Siddiqui presented the report. Operation was done by Prof. Nizamuddin Zuberi and Leejam Lage. The contribution of members of the society, Akhtar Khan, Mohd Naushad, Irshad Ahmed, Haji Aslam, Saeed Ahmed, Matiur Rehman, Javed Akhtar, Arshad Shamim, Nayyar Parvez, Asif, Waseem, Ali Sir, Khuswa Nehal, Nusrat Parveen, Sanobar, Ismail Sharif, Javed Shamshi and others was commendable in making the program successful.