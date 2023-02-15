The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) shot a group of doctors who were heading to Vuhledar to evacuate the wounded. This was announced on February 15 by a military-political expert, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin.

“Another inhuman act of the Ukrainian side, contrary to international conventions. This time they shot a group of doctors who were driving for the wounded. It happened in the area of ​​Ugledar. Alas, the identification signs of the medical service of the enemy did not stop, ”he quotes TASS.

Gagin noted that attempts by Ukrainian militants to strike at doctors are not isolated, similar cases were recorded in other sectors of the front. Adjustment, as the adviser specified, as a rule, is carried out with the help of quadrocopters.

Earlier, on January 28, Ukrainian militants fired at the hospital building in Novoaydar. The blow was delivered from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. As a result, 14 people died and 24 were injured. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the strike on the medical facility a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of the shelling of a medical institution.

Later, the Izvestia correspondent showed the consequences of the shelling of the hospital. As a result of the impact, the building of one of the hospital buildings was completely destroyed, but patients continue to come to see doctors and receive assistance.

On December 15, Dmitry Trishkin, head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deliberately targeting Russian doctors working in the special operation zone.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

