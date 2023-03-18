In the DPRK, 800 thousand people applied for enlistment in the army to fight the United States per day

March 18 - BLiTZ. In just one day, approximately 800,000 North Koreans declared their desire to enter or return to the service to "root out the American imperialists and their traitorous puppets." They also want to make the peninsula united. Details are written by the news outlet Rodong Sinmun. US Ambassador to the UN: Kim Jong-un must be held accountable for human rights violations March 18, 2023 at 08:45

The authors of the material emphasized that the number of volunteers continues to increase in all regions of the state. In North Korea, men serve in the military for at least ten years, and women for three years or more.

The article also says that the US imperialists and their puppet are provoking a nuclear conflict. They also violate the independence and interests of the DPRK.