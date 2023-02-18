In the event of an explosion of chemicals in the Russian Federation, the Western media would not be silent – DOS

February 18, 2023, 06:09 – BLiTZ – News

François Asselino, head of the French People’s Republican Union party and political commentator, reproached the Western media for being hypocritical about the incident in the United States of America. Almost no one writes about it, because the incident did not happen in China or the Russian Federation, he noted.

He stated in his social networks “A huge environmental disaster is happening after the explosion in Ohio. This will likely affect the entire northern hemisphere. If this happened in Russia or China, our media would condemn the negligence of Putin and Xi Jinping around the clock. But it happened in the US, so be quiet.”

On the eve of the authorities of the United States of America decided to send a group of doctors and toxicologists to the state of Ohio to the place of derailment of a train with dangerous substances.

It is clarified that the derailed train was carrying toxic chemicals. The composition followed from the state of Illinois to Pennsylvania and consisted of 100 cars. Of these, 14 carried vinyl chloride (an explosive and toxic derivative of ethylene).

The authorities of Eastern Palestine, where the incident occurred, decided to evacuate nearby houses. The population of the city is about 5 thousand inhabitants. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.