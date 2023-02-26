February 26, 2023, 12:05 – BLiTZ – News If the West succeeds in destroying Russia, the Russian people may not be preserved, and on its fragments there will be “Muscovites, Urals and others.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Under such a scenario, “the fate of very many peoples of Russia” – primarily Russian – “may change dramatically,” he said. The head of state doubted that in the case described, the Russian people would be able to “preserve in the form in which they are today.”

“Well, there will be some Muscovites, Urals and so on,” the Russian leader specified in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

He drew attention to the fact that these plans of the West “are written on a piece of paper.” His attempts after the collapse of the USSR “to remake the world exclusively for himself brought it to such a situation,” the speaker emphasized. “Well, of course, we have to respond to this,” he explained.

According to the politician, the only goal of the West is to “cassify the former Soviet Union and its main part – the Russian Federation.” He would like to accept Russia into the “family of civilized peoples” only piecemeal, Putin concluded.

