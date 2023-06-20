In the interview given to the American newspaper, the Prime Minister advocated the membership of the Security Council of India.

New Delhi, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview given to the leading newspaper Wall Street Journal before his US visit, has advocated giving India the membership of the United Nations. The Prime Minister has said that the present status of the United Nations Security Council should be reviewed. The world should be asked whether it wants India to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

He said- “Let me make it clear that we do not see India as replacing any country. We see this process as India taking its rightful place in the world.” On relations with the US, the Prime Minister said that the relationship between the two countries is stronger and deeper than ever before. There is unprecedented trust between the leaders of the two countries.

In the interview, Prime Minister Modi has said that all countries of the world should respect international rules and each other’s sovereignty. Mutual disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and negotiation. He has said that for normal relations with China, it is necessary that normalcy and peace should be restored on the border. The Prime Minister said that India firmly believes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries must be respected. At the same time, mutual issues and disputes should be resolved peacefully under a rules-based system.