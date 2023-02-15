In the Kyiv region, after the discovery of an unknown object, the air defense system worked

An unidentified balloon with corner reflectors was noticed in the sky over Ukraine, after which an air raid alert was announced in the region. This was reported on February 15 by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

At the same time, the UA Insider Telegram channel published a statement by Yury Ignat, a representative of the country’s Air Force (Air Force) command, who wrote that some “enemy balls” are moving over the country in the direction of the wind and are conducting radar reconnaissance.

Later, the authorities of the Kyiv region reported on the work of the air defense system against air targets, but it was not specified for which ones. At the same time, local media wrote about the explosions in the same region.

On February 14, Ignat also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded the appearance of balloons with corner reflectors over the country’s territory.

The statements of the Ukrainian Air Force were made against the backdrop of resonant reports from the United States and Canada, over the territory of which several flying objects have been recorded in recent days.

In early February, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that this was a Chinese intelligence apparatus that did not pose a threat to the security and national interests of the state. Nevertheless, the ball was decided to bring down. After that, the defense department said that the device was used for intelligence gathering by China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion.

After, on February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft.

On February 11, an unidentified object was spotted in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country.

The next day, the Pentagon spotted another unidentified object over Lake Huron near the border with Canada. The department said they were following him. Later that day, the object was shot down by fighter jets.

On February 14, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said that three unidentified objects shot down over the country over the past week did not pose a threat and were likely launched for commercial purposes.

