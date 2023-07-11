In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court extended the interim bail of accused Ashish till 26 September

New Delhi (Agency) : The Supreme Court has extended the interim bail of Ashish, accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, till September 26 on Tuesday. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people lost their lives in this violence. A bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice Dipankar Dutta said that the hearing in the matter is going on. After this he adjourned the matter.

It is not possible to direct trial court to conduct daily hearing: SC

The apex court had said on April 24 that it was not possible to direct the trial court to hold daily hearings in the matter as it could affect the hearing of other pending cases. On March 14, the Supreme Court had directed to keep him informed about the information related to the hearing of the case. The court had denied that the trial of the case was going on at a “slow pace”. The apex court had said that the trial of the case was not being conducted under its supervision, but it was “indirectly watching it”. And asked him to follow the interim instructions given in his order.

Eight people died in the violence on October 3, 2021

The court had also directed Ashish Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release from jail. On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in violence at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during farmers’ protest against the visit of the then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police’s FIR, an SUV ran over four farmers. Was crushed and Ashish Mishra was sitting in this SUV. After this incident, the driver of the SUV and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly beaten to death by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

