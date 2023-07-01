In the last 70 years, no concrete plan was made to deal with sickle cell anemia: PM Modi

Bhopal, 1 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people suffering from sickle cell anemia struggle with it throughout their life. 50 percent of the patients of this disease in the whole world are in our country. In the last 70 years there was no worry about sickle cell anemia disease. No concrete plan was made to deal with it. Most of the people affected by this are from tribal society. Due to indifference towards the tribal society, this was not an issue for the earlier governments. But our government has taken the initiative to deal with this biggest challenge of the tribal society. For us tribal society is not just a government figure. It is an emotional issue as well as sensitive.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the launch program of the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 at village Lalpur in Shahdol district during his one-day stay in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He started this national mission by pressing the remote button in the program and also released the guideline regarding the mission. The Prime Minister distributed digital Ayushman cards to 3.5 crore beneficiaries through a single click. Also inaugurated the distribution of one crore PVC Ayushman cards in MP. During this, the Prime Minister distributed cards of Ayushman Yojana to other beneficiaries including a small girl named Aditi Yadav.

In the program, Prime Minister Modi started his address with the slogan of Jai Seva, Jai Johar. He said that today I got a chance to come among all of you on this land of Rani Durgavati ji. I offer my obeisances at the feet of Rani Durgavati. With his inspiration, the mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia is being started. Today itself, Ayushman cards are also being given to one crore people in Madhya Pradesh. I congratulate all of you and the double engine government of Madhya Pradesh. Today the country is taking a big resolution from the land of Shahdol. This resolution is to save tribal children and families from sickle cell anemia.

The Prime Minister said that our government is working day and night to eliminate serious diseases like sickle cell anemia. Due to these efforts, there has been a reduction in the cases of TB. Work is on to eradicate TB by 2025. It is the effort of our government that the diseases of the people should be reduced and the expenditure on diseases should also be reduced. That’s why Ayushman has come up with the scheme. This card will work as an ATM up to Rs 5 lakh. This is Modi’s guarantee. So far five crore people have been treated under this scheme.

Must match blood horoscopes before marriage: Union Health Minister

Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that this day will be written in the golden pages of history. On this day, the Prime Minister is starting a program to eliminate diseases like sickle cell. He said that many countries have got rid of this disease. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a big plan has been prepared to eliminate this disease. Union Health Minister said that you must match blood horoscopes while getting children married. Ayushman gram sabhas will be organized in which information will be given to the underprivileged beneficiaries to get Ayushman cards made. So far more than five crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Yojana.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said that after the arrival of Governor Mangubhai Patel, there has been a constant concern about sickle cell. The Prime Minister is paying special attention to this, has resolved to eliminate this disease from the root in the tribal areas. Today it is starting from the land of Shahdol.