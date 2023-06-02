In the love of sister-in-law, brother-in-law did a big scandal with ANM wife, these secrets were revealed after the arrest...

A case of murder of a woman has come to light in Kajra police station area of ​​Lakhisarai district of Bihar. When the police started investigating this murder, a shocking conspiracy was revealed. According to the evidence found by the police, the woman was murdered by her husband. Sister-in-law’s love wife was becoming an obstacle. Distressed by this, the husband killed his wife along with his sister-in-law. All the accused including the husband have been arrested.

This incident is of Arma village of Kajra police station area of ​​Lakhisarai district of Bihar. The accused man shot and killed his wife Sudha while she was sleeping. The deceased Sudha was working as ANM in Munger. Her own sister was also involved in the conspiracy to kill Sudha. Falling in love with his sister-in-law, the accused Rajendra Mandal shot his wife while she was sleeping and put her to death. The police arrested Rajendra Mandal, husband of the deceased ANM Sudha, sister-in-law Suman Bharti and her son Saurabh. The police have also recovered the desi katta and khokha used in the murder.

