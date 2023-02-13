With the help of self-propelled guns “Hyacinth-B”, Russian troops hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) near the positions of the Russian Federation, said on February 13 the military Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with the call sign Ishim.

“We are currently working on the 2A36 Giacint-B long-range gun. The projectile is large, heavy, that is, it hits a large area, its fragments spread up to 450 m. It is possible to hit both enemy manpower and highly armored [технику]tanks,” he said, “RIA News“.

The gunner drew attention to the fact that the first shots from such a howitzer, Russian servicemen are trying to carry out “deeper to the enemy”, after which the spotters bring fire to the desired target.

On February 11, Izvestia showed the work of Grad on the positions of Ukrainian nationalists. Military commander Alexander Safiulin pointed to the counter-battery fight. He said that the car arrives at the place, the crew carries out a tip-off, after that the military is ready for work. This is followed by five deafening volleys: shells of 122-mm caliber are fired towards the radicals. Further, the Grad is quickly redeployed to new positions, which eliminates the risk of a retaliatory strike. The military man, with whom Safiulin spoke, shared that it is morally difficult for him and his colleagues to see how civilians die under shelling by Ukrainian radicals.

Meanwhile, a serviceman with the call sign Shuya said that the crews of Russian airborne combat vehicles (BMD-4) are working around the clock in the LPR, preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from regaining lost positions. The military supports the foot soldiers, working from open and closed positions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

