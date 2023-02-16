In the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) special forces soldiers discovered new evidence of the West’s systematic work to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine in the period from 2014 to 2022, we are talking about inciting hatred towards everything Russian and the Russian Federation. This was stated on February 16 in the department’s Telegram channel.

So, during the inspection of a number of buildings in Severodonetsk and a number of other cities of the LPR, brochures from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were found.

“Destructive activities were carried out through the dissemination of various materials that distort the real picture of what is happening in Ukraine and incite hatred towards the Russian Federation,” an employee of the Russian Guard noted in a video posted.

False information discrediting Russia is contained in the manuals of local government leaders. Documents compiled by USAID.

At the same time, the activity of the American agency was confirmed to the National Guard in the local administration.

In October 2022, in the Izvestia podcast, Alexander Dudchak, the author of numerous studies on the methods of work of Western countries, a senior researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, said that Western forces began to “spud” creative youth even before the collapse of the Soviet Union. One of the first organizations was the Soros Foundation, IREX, followed by USAID with powerful funding.

Western non-profit structures have worked and continue to work in Ukraine in all areas, he said.

In August, the special services of the LPR discovered the location of a subdivision of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine. The employees of the Center were not only responsible for the dissemination of anti-Russian propaganda, but also engaged in the creation of fake news.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

