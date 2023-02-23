February 23, 2023, 11:34 – BLiTZ – News

Columnist Oleksandr Sitnikov said that Russian troops during the offensive in the Krasno-Limansky direction liquidated at least 135 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day. About this he informs in his material for the Free Press.

Alexander Sitnikov noted that the fighters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation show effective work not only in the area near Bakhmut (Artemovsk). The observer said that in the Krasno-Limansky direction, Russian troops are also providing advancement.

Thus, it is noted that the RF Armed Forces pushed the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the area of ​​the Serebryansky forest (about 11 km south-west of Kremennaya). In addition, fierce battles are being fought for Makeevka, Terny and Belogorovka.

Oleksandr Sitnikov refers to the data of the Russian Ministry of Defense reports on the progress of the special operation as of February 22, 2023, according to which, in a day in the Krasno-Limansky direction, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed at least 135 Ukrainian military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, as well as self-propelled howitzers “Carnation” and D-20.

The observer notes that Western observers do not hide the data indicating the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area. He notes that even the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recognizes the success of Russian fighters in the Krasno-Limansky direction.

Earlier, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the delivery and shipment of the necessary ammunition on the morning of February 23. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.