In the monsoon session of Bihar Legislature, the entire work was done in only one day, the assembly lasted for three hours in four days.

Patna. Most of the five-day monsoon session of the Legislature was marred by ruckus. Legislative work was done in the Vidhan Sabha only on one day, Thursday, whereas from the first day, July 10, till the last day, most of the time was spent in uproar and noise. A total of 1255 minutes of work was to be done in the Vidhansabha during the five days, but only 445 minutes of the proceedings of the House went on. In the upper house, the members could remain present in the house for a little less time as compared to the assembly. Less than two hundred minutes of work could be done here in five days.

Maheshwar Singh sought permission from Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur to speak for two to four minutes on the supplementary budget in the second shift of the Legislative Council. On this Sunil Kumar Singh of RJD started interrupting him. On this, Maheshwar Singh told Sunil Singh that you have a habit of jumping, not listening. Hearing this all the members started laughing. On this, the Chairman told Maheshwar Singh that if he gets involved with Sunil Singh, two to four minutes will pass like this. Targeting Sunil Kumar Singh, Maheshwar Singh said that people go somewhere and eat sweets. They also come covered with a sheet. On this, Sunil Kumar Singh told the Chairman about Maheshwar Singh that Huzoor became MLA thrice. All three times happened from three parties. All the members started laughing at this joke. When Maheshwar Singh mentioned about the road construction on the side of Nepal in his speech, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told Maheshwar Singh during his speech that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was saying that he had constructed a road from Motihari district to his village. Have got it made.

Assembly lasted only four minutes in the first shift on the last day of the session

There was a huge uproar in the assembly on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session. Due to heavy protests and uproar by the BJP members, the proceedings of the Parliament in the first shift were adjourned till the lunch break just after four minutes. As soon as the proceedings of the House started, the BJP MLA from Lalganj, Sanjay Singh, hurriedly climbed the reporter table to protest the lathicharge and stood up. Standing on the table, he started taking off his shirt. Outside the House, he told that he wanted to show the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Awadh Bihari Chowdhary, how the BJP MLAs were lathicharged on Thursday. His mark still remains on his back. However, in a few minutes he got down from the table and started creating ruckus in the well.

BJP MLA Sanjay Singh was marshalled out

Here, in view of his conduct, the Speaker of the Assembly ordered him to be marshalled out. The marshals took Sanjay Singh out of the House. After the marshaling out of Sanjay Singh, the BJP MLAs stood in the well and protested against the lathicharge in a more aggressive manner. All the BJP MLAs stood in the well and waved black gamchha. Seeing the House not coming in order, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Awadh Bihar Chaudhary adjourned the proceedings of the first shift of the Legislative Assembly till 2 pm. Even after the proceedings of the House were over, some BJP MLAs kept cursing the Treasury Bench by standing in the Well.

Legislative Council also lasted 11 minutes

In the Legislative Council too, BJP members created ruckus with sloganeering in the first innings. All the members of the opposition reached the well together. Shouted slogans after reaching very close to the seat. The secretary of the council urged the leader of the opposition, Samrat Chaudhary, to step back from the seat. Which was accepted by the Leader of the Opposition. BJP members said that on July 13, the BJP workers and leaders who were carrying out a peaceful march were brutally lathicharged. This inhuman issue should be discussed in the House.

FIR on 63 including Bihar BJP State President, 4 MPs, 11 MLAs, 7 MLCs, case on 4000 unknown

BJP MLC raised the issue of changing the route of march

As soon as the proceedings started, BJP MLC Dilip Jaiswal raised the matter and said that the route of the march which started from Gandhi Maidan was changed in a planned manner. They were asked to march through a narrow passageway attached to the radio station. Jaiswal said that after the lathicharge, a government minister tweeted that he had taken revenge. The District General Secretary of Jehanabad BJP has also died in this action.

Lathicharge was done on the parts above the waist: Samrat Chowdhary

After this, Leader of Opposition Samrat Chowdhary said that the lathicharge was done on the parts above the waist. BJP workers were treated like terrorists. Our march was peaceful. He said that this matter should be investigated. The video related to his death should be made available to us. We will get the investigation done. He has blamed the action of the police for this death. Opposition members also raised slogans of shame-shame in protest against the action of the police. JDU member Neeraj Kumar said that the death of BJP worker is sad, but BJP is to blame for this. She could not get her worker treated. Congress member Premchand Mishra said that action should be taken against those BJP workers who threw chilli powder in the eyes of the police. Amid the uproar, the proceedings of the council were adjourned till noon.

which day how long did the proceedings last

din-vis-vip

July 10 – 20 minutes – 15 minutes

July 11 – 11 minutes – 45 minutes

July 12 – 35 minutes – 40 minutes

July 13 – 255 minutes – 30 minutes

July 14 – 124 minutes – 58 minutes

