In the Moscow metro, a man stabbed his opponent in the stomach

A man was stabbed in the lobby of the Kyiv metro station in Moscow, a source told Izvestia on Sunday, February 19.

According to the interlocutor, there was a verbal conflict between the two men, as a result of which one of them wounded the other several times in the stomach, chest and neck. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The perpetrator was arrested. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Infliction of grievous bodily harm”. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

On February 14, it was reported that at the Dynamo metro station of the Zamoskvoretskaya line, a 19-year-old passenger was squeezed in the door, after which the train dragged her along the platform for several meters. As a result of the incident, the victim was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, a fracture of the right hip, as well as numerous bruises, abrasions and bruises.