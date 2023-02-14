In the Moscow metro, a passenger was squeezed by doors and dragged along the platform

At the Dynamo station in the Moscow metro, a 19-year-old passenger was squeezed in the door, after which the train dragged the victim along the platform for several meters. According to Izvestia’s source, the incident took place on the morning of February 14.

As a result of the incident, the victim was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, as well as a fracture of the right hip, numerous bruises, bruises and abrasions.

The girl is in traumatic shock and taken to the intensive care unit of one of the capital’s medical facilities.

Prior to this, on January 27, it was reported that during the train’s arrival at the Baumanskaya metro station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow metro, a person fell under the train. In connection with the incident, traffic was suspended, representatives of operational services arrived at the scene. The fallen man was handed over to paramedics.

On January 7, at the Okruzhnaya station of the first Moscow Central Diameter (MTsD-1), during the New Year holidays, a minor passenger was injured due to non-compliance with the rules of behavior on the escalator. The railroad quickly responded to the incident, the escalator was stopped, and medical workers were called to the scene.

