February 22, 2023, 02:25 – BLiTZ – News

Information has emerged regarding the growing interest in Russian weapons. This information follows from the publication of the Gazeta.Ru publication, which refers to the words of Christian Ulrichsen, a researcher at the Baker Institute at Rice University in the United States, during a conversation with Breaking Defense journalists.

Based on his statements, the probable reason for this level of excitement was Washington’s ban on providing the states of the Persian Gulf with modern F-35 Lightning II fighters, as well as electronic warfare equipment.

According to Ulrichsen’s report, sanctions had previously failed to prevent Russia from sending weapons to the region. It is curious that at the international arms exhibition IDEX, held from February 20 to 24 in the United Arab Emirates, stands with military products of companies from the Russian Federation, the USA and the European Union are not far from each other.

Recall that during his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3), as well as readiness to conduct nuclear tests in response to such actions by the United States.

Many foreign social media users have endorsed Putin's statements as rational and condemned US foreign policy forcing Russia to make such decisions.