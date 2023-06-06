In the plane standing at Kolkata airport, the youth started making noise of bomb, nothing was found in the search for hours.

Kolkata, June 6 (Hindustan Times). A youth suddenly started shouting Bum-Bum after passengers boarded a Qatar Airways flight at the Kolkata airport in the early hours of Tuesday. Because of this, there was a stir among the passengers of the flight.

Airport sources said the flight was scheduled to leave for London via Kolkata via Doha. There were 541 passengers in it. The flight was about to take off at 3:29 pm but the young man started shouting that there was a bomb in the flight. He was shouting in such a loud voice and panic that even the passengers were in panic. Immediately the crew members started evacuating people safely from there. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed in airport security cordoned off the entire flight and a search was launched with the help of sniffer dogs.

However, even after three hours of searching, nothing like this has been found inside the flight. The CISF has detained the young man who was shouting Bum-Bum. He was asked how he knew that there was a bomb in the plane, so he said that someone told him. However, he is not able to tell who told this. The name of the young man is John Javed Qazi. His father has contacted the airport management. He has told that the youth is mentally deranged, he is undergoing treatment. Documents related to this have also been handed over to CISF.

It is learned that the passenger who has been detained is a British national. He has a rare mental illness that causes hallucinations. The flight is still grounded at the airport and is being put back to flight after ensuring security.