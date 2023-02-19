In the Russian Federation recorded a new round of rising prices for housing construction

In January, the cost of construction work in the Russian Federation increased by 9%, for the previous six months – by 8%. Prices for building materials rose by 2% in a month, and by 5% in six months, Elena Mironova, director of the estimated pricing department at Granel Group of Companies, told Izvestia.

Pavel Gavrilov, vice-president of the GloraX planning block, has similar data – for the past six months, the cost has increased by 5-7%, and according to Dmitry Golev, commercial director of Optima Development, this figure has jumped by 10% over the same period.

“First of all, this is due to the shortage of personnel, and not only highly qualified ones. To keep builders, companies regularly index their wages. This leads to an increase in the cost of construction, which negatively affects the margins of developers and the affordability of housing,” said Dmitry Golev.

As Alexander Ruchev, President of Osnova Group of Companies, clarified, the cost of construction has been growing over the past few years.

“For a long time it has not been such that the cost of construction and finishing materials has decreased by the end of the year. A 10–20% increase in various positions of materials per year is, unfortunately, the norm, ”added Alexander Ruchev, President of the Osnova group of companies.

Moreover, according to him, the range of engineering equipment, electrics, terminal devices is decreasing, which also leads to an increase in prices for them. The costs of construction equipment, personnel and their training are also growing, the developer added.

Information from developers is also confirmed by the data of the Dom.RF study, which Izvestia got acquainted with. In January, an increase in the share of developers was recorded, indicating an increase in prices for construction work. Analysts of the state corporation attribute this to the indexation of wages.

According to the Ministry of Construction, in the 3rd and 4th quarters of last year, the cost of construction resources stabilized, and there was no sharp rise in prices. This trend continues now: from January to February, the average increase was 0.12%, the department noted. They also added that construction resources fell by an average of 2.74% from August to February.

