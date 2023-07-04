In the SCO summit, the Prime Minister raised the issue of global challenges and terrorism, stressed on increasing cooperation

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presided over the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). During this, while on one hand the Prime Minister raised the issue of food, oil and fertilizer crisis prevailing in the world, on the other hand he also called for decisive action against the threats of terrorism and extremism.

He said that we should think together that as an organization we are fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of the people. Are we able to meet modern challenges and is the SCO becoming an organization that is fully prepared for the future.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said that in the last two decades, the SCO has been an important forum for peace, progress and development in the Asian region. We see it not just as an extended neighborhood but as an extended family. He said that India has created 5 new dimensions of cooperation in SCO. These include startups and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage.

He said that India is making efforts based on two principles Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Secure. India considers the world as one family. At the same time, it supports the thinking focused on security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environmental protection.

During this, the Prime Minister once again drew attention to the threat to global peace from terrorism and called for decisive action on it. He said that we should not hesitate to criticize countries that use cross-border terrorism as a weapon.

During this, the Prime Minister raised the issue of Afghanistan and said that India is a supporter of inclusive government and rights of women and children in the neighboring country. He said that India does not want Afghanistan to become a cause of instability in other countries.

During this, the Prime Minister congratulated Iran on joining the SCO as a new member. Also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation to include Belarus. He said that with the involvement of Iran, now India will be able to cooperate in a better way regarding Chabahar Port. During this, the Prime Minister expressed happiness over sharing the AI-based linguistic platform Bhashini with everyone. This will remove language barriers in SCO countries.