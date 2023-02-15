Citizens of the Russian Federation have the opportunity to acquire shares in military enterprises from states that send means of warfare to Kyiv. This information was shared by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alexander Yakubovsky.

The text of the publication, distributed by the Vedomosti newspaper, says that he appealed to the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiulina, with a call to close the possibility of such transactions.

“Russian investors have access to the shares of defense industry companies from countries that supply weapons to Ukraine,” the newspaper quotes the text of his statement.

He pointed to Lockheed Martin, which had done a serious job of supplying the Nazis with weapons. From the information provided by the politician, it follows that the company has shown growth of more than 30 percent over the year.

Recall that the government of the United States of America was going to send the Kyiv regime about $ 10 billion as part of monetary assistance. Information about this is distributed by the Sky News television channel.

The text of this publication says that the Administration wants to make a number of important announcements that will coincide with the start of a special military operation of the Russian Federation. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Message In the State Duma, Nabiullina was asked to prevent citizens of the Russian Federation from indirectly financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared first on the BLiTZ.

