In the style of the wind: sneakers with ventilation, heating and massage were created in the Russian Federation

A Russian company producing sports shoes has created the world’s first model of sneakers with heating, ventilation and massage functions. The user will be able to control these options from a smartphone. The developers have assembled a working sample and hope to start serial production soon. A pair will cost about 50 thousand rubles, which is more than twice the price of sneakers-gadgets from one of the world’s leading brands of sportswear. According to experts, the creation of “smart” shoes is a natural stage in the development of technology. The disadvantages of the model include its large weight, the presence of mutually exclusive functions and possible problems in case of severe wetting.

“Charged” model

The developers of the Russian startup YEA2098 have created the world’s first gadget sneakers with heating, ventilation and massage functions, which are controlled from the user’s smartphone. One charge of the device is enough for about three days of active use. A 2200 mAh battery can be fully charged with electricity in two hours. Externally, the model is no different from the usual modern sports shoes that you can buy at any store. So far, the invention exists in a single copy in the form of a working prototype, but the creators intend to start mass production of new items. According to their calculations, the cost of the model will be about 50 thousand rubles. For comparison, sneakers-gadgets from a well-known American manufacturer, however, with a smaller set of functions, can be purchased for 25 thousand rubles.

– Choosing a set of functions, we started from the fact that they bring real benefits. Heating or ventilation options can be activated depending on the time of year and the weather. And massage helps to relieve fatigue,” said Andrey Shurygin, the author of the idea, the creator of the brand.

Photo: YEA2098

Engineers have managed to place in each shoe, mainly inside the sole, a battery, a Bluetooth module for connecting a smartphone, an electric insole for heating, fans that provide airflow, and vibrating mini-motors for massage. The user will be able to enable all three functions at the same time. With the equipment, the weight of one sneaker is 1 kg. Tests have shown that the novelty is completely ready for practical use and can work even in the rain, although such shoes cannot be immersed in water.

For their development, the creators of technological sneakers used ready-made parts from various devices that they finalized for their tasks. So, for example, as a battery, they used a battery from a smoking device – a vape. It is best suited to power a heated insole made by modifying a standard sample on the market. For massage, the engineers used vibrating mini-motors, similar to those that are installed on the joysticks of game consoles. They were mounted two in each sneaker. The most difficult thing for the developers was to implement the blowing function, since it requires good air circulation. To do this, they provided a special air outlet channel under the insole. According to the creators, their system can be installed on almost any shoe model from 36 to 45 sizes.

Photo: YEA2098

“In the future, we would like to add the ability to wirelessly charge sneakers using a foldable device inside. This will be one of our first updates,” Andrey Shurygin said.

natural trend

Mankind has been moving towards the creation of “smart” clothes for a long time. At first, even smart bracelets caused a smile, and now a huge number of people use their rather extensive capabilities. The same can happen with high-tech sneakers, Alexander Fadeev, Vice-Rector for Digitalization of Tomsk Polytechnic University, is sure.

– The heating function can be very relevant in the northern regions. However, at -35 °C, the battery will quickly run down and will not be of much use. The possibility of massage can be popular, for example, among office workers who lead a sedentary lifestyle. They will be able to use it directly at meetings. If people get pleasure from it and medical benefits, this option has every chance of becoming a must-have for modern office shoes. However, in sports versions, it is unlikely to be appropriate, – said Alexander Fadeev.

According to the expert, the addition of a ventilation function to the heated model also raises questions, since people wear different shoes at high and low temperatures, so their combination does not look very appropriate.

Photo: Izvestia/Konstantin Kokoshkin

– With proper technical implementation, the idea can be in demand on the market. The results of long-term field tests are interesting – how the mechanical ventilation system works in dusty conditions of the street, how the battery behaves under constant loads and whether this leads to its ignition, – said Vitaly Ulybin, Technical Director of Muscles.AI (developing smart clothes).

The question also arises of what to do if a person is caught in heavy rain. Such difficulties can limit the scope of use of these shoes to the territory of fitness rooms, which, in principle, is not so bad at the initial stage of implementation, the expert added.

– The weight of one sneaker is 1 kg, but a quick look at the information on the Internet allows us to name a standard figure of 400 g. Winter options, however, can weigh about 1 kg. The team should think about positioning the development as a winter shoe. But it is worth considering that most batteries lose their charge sharply at sub-zero temperatures,” said Sergey Shevchenko, Deputy Director of the Technology Transfer Center of St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI”.

According to the expert, evaluating the technical solution, we can say that the team took a simple path and created a new product from the components existing on the market. The advantages of the development include the ability to control the functions of shoes from a smartphone, the expert concluded.

