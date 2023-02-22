In the suburbs, a warehouse with plastic caught fire on an area of ​​​​1 thousand square meters. m

In Stupino, near Moscow, a fire broke out in a two-story building of a former cardboard factory, the fire area was 1 thousand square meters. m. This was reported on February 22 in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

It is reported that the building on the street caught fire. Zagorodnaya. The fire was reported at 06:43.

“62 people and 18 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, including 20 people and six pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry,” the ministry said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or deaths, the ministry said.

As clarified “RIA News” in emergency services, the fire occurred in a two-story building on the territory of a former cardboard factory. The first floor of the building is on fire, the room is used to store plastic chips.

The day before, on February 21, it was reported about a fire in the house with the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow. Previously, the cause of the fire was the arson of things by one of the residents. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).

Later it became known that seven people died as a result of the fire.