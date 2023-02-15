In the suburbs detained suspects in a series of thefts of building materials

In the Moscow region, police detained two suspects in a series of thefts of building materials and tools. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region.

According to the city news agency “Moscow” On Wednesday, February 15, the suspects stole more than 250,000 rubles in the urban districts of Losino-Petrovsky and Shchelkovo.

A 39-year-old man turned to law enforcement and said that an unknown person stole his construction tools and wires from a house under construction on Zvezdnaya Street in the village of Mityanino in the urban district of Losino-Petrovsky. An unknown person entered the house by squeezing the window. Then the amount of damage amounted to 160 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities, law enforcement officers identified and detained two local residents, aged 18 and 20. Their involvement in the commission of two more similar thefts in the Losino-Petrovsky and Shchelkovo districts was established.

The total amount of damage amounted to 252 thousand rubles.

Criminal cases have been initiated under the article on theft. The suspects were released on bail and proper behavior.

Earlier, on February 15, a 59-year-old man was detained in Khakassia, who had damaged more than 300 power transmission line poles in several years. It is noted that the man was caught red-handed on the 402nd km of the Podsiniy-Minusinsk section. At that moment, he used tools to damage the pylon of the backup power line.

