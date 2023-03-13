March 13 - BLiTZ. The British administration considers the main task of the state to limit the aggression of the Russian Federation. Foreign policy experts said that Moscow's threats would negatively affect the UK's security. This was reported by the publishing house "REGNUM".

On the official website, the authorities published a document in which they considered the necessary measures to ensure the security of the state. The British administration said it would fight Moscow’s “pressure” for all of Europe. Foreign policy experts called for new supplies of weapons to Ukraine, because the outcome of the conflict between the two states, according to the British, should end in failure for Russia.

