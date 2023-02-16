In the United States accused Biden of inaction due to chemical accident in Ohio

A real crisis is brewing in Ohio due to the fact that US President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are not going to deal with the consequences of an accident that spilled toxic chemicals. Instead, American authorities are focused on Ukraine, Fox News political commentator and journalist Tomi Laren wrote on Thursday, February 16.

“There is a real crisis brewing in Ohio, and Joe and Pete are missing. Maybe if the train derailed and exploded in Ukraine, they wouldn’t give a damn!” she expressed her opinion on Twitter.

In early February, a major rail accident occurred in the United States, as a result of which the train derailed and crashed into a building. Chemical tanks overturned and exploded.

The fire started near residential buildings, the column of smoke was visible for several kilometers. Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the accident site. The incident took place near the town of East Palestine and was called “Chernobyl in Ohio.”

Later, environmental activists reported the death of fish and domestic animals in the area of ​​the state of emergency and expressed fear that hazardous substances could spread in water and air, and also accused the authorities of hushing up the largest environmental disaster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

