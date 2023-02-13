In the United States announced the desire of CIA chief Burns to become the new secretary of state

CIA chief William Burns plans to become the next US Secretary of State, said on February 13 American journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an investigative article about the involvement of the US administration and the Norwegian authorities in organizing sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

“I know that he (Burns. – Ed.) wants to become secretary of state, perhaps in the new administration. I don’t know if this (involvement in sabotage on pipelines. – Ed.) will open the door for this gentleman, ”Hersh said on Radio War Nerd.

At the same time, it is noted that the leading American media ignored Hersh’s investigation, and the US authorities said they had nothing to do with last year’s explosions at the bottom of the sea.

Earlier, on Feb. 8, Hersh published an article about his investigation into gas line explosions. His publication says that American divers during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022 installed explosives under the Nord Streams. Three months later, the Norwegians allegedly activated it. According to the journalist, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

Shortly after the release of the investigation, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

