February 13, 2023, 09:10 – BLiTZ – News The topic of the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine began to be actively discussed in the United States. RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova drew attention to this.

The American side believes that the mere existence of such weapons puts countries in a better position when it comes to security. One of the authors of The Washington Post previously said that “any outcome of the war will not be in favor of Ukraine.”

Therefore, now the big mistake of Kyiv will be the rejection of nuclear weapons. Moreover, Nikiforova notes, such reflections are perceived as a hidden threat to Russia.

“Like, you reduce your arsenals there, and in the meantime we will think about where and against whom we will distribute nuclear weapons,” the observer points out.

He added that in this way the United States is trying to intimidate the world with the supply of nuclear weapons to those countries that Washington wants to incite against Russia and China. In the meantime, China and Russia continue to receive signals that it is time to hand over their nuclear arsenal to American control. After all, this is the only way to agree “in an amicable way.”

“Well, it’s not harmful to dream,” Nikiforova sums up.

