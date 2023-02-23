February 23, 2023, 14:46 – BLiTZ – News

Galen Carpenter, Senior Security Fellow at the Cato Institute, opined the need for immediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the American expert, the reckless support of Ukraine by the United States and Great Britain has led to bloodshed and destruction, and now it is time to put pressure on the Ukrainian president to start negotiations with Russia.

Carpenter is convinced that such an agreement would require Ukraine to abandon NATO membership ambitions and acknowledge that Crimea and the Donbass are now part of Russia. He noted that if the United States and Great Britain had accepted Russia’s conditions guaranteeing the neutrality of Ukraine and the reduction of NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe at the end of 2021, then Russia would not have launched any special operation, and Ukraine would have retained its borders.

Carpenter believes that the option of territorial concessions to Russia and their official recognition is the best option for the West, since continued support for Ukraine will lead to its guaranteed defeat.

Carpenter noted that a freeze on the conflict along the lines of the Korean scenario is unacceptable and could become the mother of all frozen wars, with all the dangerous tensions that entail.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.