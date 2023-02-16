The American bank JP Morgan intends to cooperate with Ukraine only for its own benefit. This opinion was expressed by columnist Bradley Devlin in an article for The American Conservativepublished February 16th.

As the journalist suggested, JP Morgan plans to enrich itself by continuing the conflict.

According to Devlin, the bank is interested in dragging out the crisis, not resolving it in favor of Kyiv. This is due to the fact that JP Morgan will only be able to make a profit through the supply of weapons and military equipment.

“JP Morgan can consider itself an angel investor in Ukraine. Or maybe it’s the angel of death,” the journalist wrote.

Devlin believes that Wall Street’s powerful players are investing so much money in the victory of Ukraine, as if it were already a fait accompli. According to him, this is one of the main reasons for Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with Russia to the detriment of his country.

Earlier, on February 13, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi told Izvestia that the United States was massively duping Ukrainians and Europeans. The conflict in Ukraine solves Washington’s planned task of neutralizing Germany and Europe as a whole.

On February 8, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the United States is using conflicts around the world, often unleashing them, to support its military-industrial complex (MIC). According to him, US President Joe Biden and “his henchmen” benefit from the Ukrainian conflict.

Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson said on January 26 that American corporations are interested in continuing the conflict in Ukraine because of the greed.

The day before, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that the longer the Ukrainian conflict is prolonged, the more benefits Washington will receive. The United States wants to subordinate the European Union to its will, the parliamentarian noted. In his opinion, due to the Ukrainian conflict, European countries may lose their economic potential.

Prior to that, on November 2, the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shibao noted that the United States avoided a recession thanks to the energy crisis in Europe and Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. In addition to arms exports in the III quarter, the United States also increased the supply of energy resources by 14.4% compared to the previous one. On October 30, the Xinhua news agency pointed out that the United States has turned the European crisis into an “America’s opportunity” and profited from it.

