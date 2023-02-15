Former South Carolina Governor and ex-U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is unlikely to enjoy much support among the electorate. This was announced on February 15 to Izvestiya by Jeremy Kuzmarov, editor-in-chief of CovertAction magazine.

The day before, 51-year-old Haley announced her candidacy for the post of head of the White House in the 2024 elections.

“I have a low opinion of Nikki Haley. As US ambassador to the UN, she pulled the US out of the Human Rights Council and became hawkish on North Korea, Iran and China, supporting increased sanctions against Russia and US military assistance to Ukraine,” Kuzmarov said.

In his opinion, Haley is a conservative Republican who demonstrates loyalty to large corporate interests at the expense of workers.

At the same time, earlier that day, the director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States (MSU), Americanist Yuri Rogulev, said in an interview with Izvestia that Haley has extensive experience in politics, she has a chance to become head of state. However, he noted that for such a position, “a certain charisma” is still needed, and whether Hayley has it remains to be seen.

On February 10, it became known that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, is not yet ready to decide whether he will run for a second term in the 2024 elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump applied for the nomination of his candidacy for the presidency in November 2022.

